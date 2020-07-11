On Friday night, the Kurdish media reported a military landing operation carried out by the Turkish forces at a strategic summit north of the Darkar District of Dohuk Governorate, which is located near Iraq’s northern border with Turkey.

According to the Rudaw News Agency, the Turkish Army launched the landing operation at the strategic summit under the cover of night.

The director of the town, Zirvan Mousa, pointed out that the Turkish forces seized the summit of Mount Shaquli, north of the Darkar District, northeast of Zakho, through this operation, which was backed by military helicopters, and established military points over the top of the mountain overlooking the village of Bousli.

The summit of the mountain has been within the range of Turkish artillery and aircraft fire since Ankara began to intensify its attacks on the border areas in the Kurdistan region in the middle of June.

Furthermore, Ankara stated this morning that their air force carried out an airstrike in the Haftanin region of northern Iraq, as part of the military operation launched by Turkey in Iraqi territory.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it had “neutralized 8 terrorists from the PKK organization” in an air strike in the Haftanin area of northern Iraq, stressing that “Operation Tiger’s Claw will continue until the last terrorist in the area is neutralized.”

