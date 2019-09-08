DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:15 P.M.) – The Turkish military and its proxies currently controlling the northern Syrian city of Afrin continue to inflict huge damage upon historic and archeological sites in the city.

Recently, a group of Turkish soldiers along with its backed Syrian militants have destroyed Saint Maron church located in Brad village of the Shirawa district.

According to local source, the vandals stole several artifacts which belong to the church.

Afrin, a city in northern Aleppo, was seized by the Turkish Army and other rebel groups in March 2018. By then, it was under the control of People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Women’s Protection Units (YPJ).

A Kurdish-language media outlet quoted local sources in Afrin as saying that the Turkish Army has turned the historical site in Jandariseh into a military base for its soldiers.

According to the sources, the Turkish military was seen building three-meter-high walls near the base. The move comes after the Turkish Army troops were accused of destroying artifacts in the Afrin region of Aleppo to build a base.

(١)

الاحتلال التركي مستمر بتدمير وسرقة المواقع الأثرية في عفرين

اقدم الاحتلال التركي والفصائل المسلحة/المرتزقة التابعة له على نبش آثار كنيسة #مارمارون الكائنة في قرية "براد" التابعة لناحية #شيراوا++ pic.twitter.com/BRPxe3WT70 — afrin activists (@afrinactivists) September 7, 2019

Advertisements