BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – A Syrian protester was killed this week after he was run over by a Turkish military vehicle during a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday,

The man was among a group of residents who had chased and pelted the convoy with shoes and stones, prompting Turkish troops to fire tear-gas to disperse the protesters.

Ten people were hospitalized, according to the Rojava Information Center, an activist operated group in Kurdish-held areas.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said the man was run over in the village of Sarmasakh near the border by a Turkish vehicle which was conducting a joint patrol with the Russians – the third under a cease-fire deal brokered by Moscow that forced Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering Turkey.

Human
Human
Do the same with UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS INVADERS!

