BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Turkish military continued their build-up in the Idlib Governorate this week, despite the announcement of a ceasefire across this Syrian region.

According to reports from the Idlib front, the Turkish military sent several vehicles to the governorate over the last few days, increasing their presence in a number of areas around the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

Despite the arrival of more Turkish troops and equipment, the jihadist rebels have yet to withdrawal from the Aleppo-Latakia Highway, which may cause friction with the Russian military personnel that are conducting patrols along the roadway.

Per the Moscow agreement between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, all militant groups are supposed to withdraw north and move away from the Aleppo-Latakia Highway.

