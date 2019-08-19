BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The recent militant setbacks in southern Idlib has prompted the Turkish military to take action in an effort to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) expansion in the governorate.

According to preliminary reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military has arrived in Khan Sheikhoun after sending two convoys to the city this morning.

The reports claim that the Turkish military has already begun establishing an observation post in the Dahret Nimr part of Khan Sheikhoun.

This move by the Turkish military is meant to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s expansion in Khan Sheikhoun and save the militant forces that are unable to hold their ground in southern Idlib.

Since the beginning of August, the jihadist rebels have lost a great deal of territory in northern Hama and southern Idlib; this has prompted the Syrian Army to make their first attempt to capture the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun, which would not only be a blow to the militants, but also to the Turkish Armed Forces.

Khan Sheikhoun’s location along the Hama-Idlib Highway makes its capture a high priority for the Syrian Army’s high command; it is equally important to the militants, who rely on this roadway to resupply their fighters in northern Hama.

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Turks weren't there before and neither were they reining in the terrorist jihadis around the area. The SAA should get tacit agreement from the Russians to just roll over them.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-19 12:08
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

its ime for SAA to warn and target them enough is enough . SAA should not tolerate Turks supporting terriost on Syrian land

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-19 12:22
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Isolate them. They did nothing to stop the western beheaders. Thex criminals.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-19 12:39
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Now time to help the kurds to get back Afrin …
Turkey is the ennemy, frankly.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-19 12:41