BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The recent militant setbacks in southern Idlib has prompted the Turkish military to take action in an effort to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) expansion in the governorate.

According to preliminary reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military has arrived in Khan Sheikhoun after sending two convoys to the city this morning.

The reports claim that the Turkish military has already begun establishing an observation post in the Dahret Nimr part of Khan Sheikhoun.

This move by the Turkish military is meant to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s expansion in Khan Sheikhoun and save the militant forces that are unable to hold their ground in southern Idlib.

Since the beginning of August, the jihadist rebels have lost a great deal of territory in northern Hama and southern Idlib; this has prompted the Syrian Army to make their first attempt to capture the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun, which would not only be a blow to the militants, but also to the Turkish Armed Forces.

Khan Sheikhoun’s location along the Hama-Idlib Highway makes its capture a high priority for the Syrian Army’s high command; it is equally important to the militants, who rely on this roadway to resupply their fighters in northern Hama.

