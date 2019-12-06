Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Turkish military reinforcements were observed heading to Syria’s Idlib Governorate this week after their troops came under attack by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to the reports, the Turkish military sent reinforcements to the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, which is where their troops were attacked earlier in the week.

The Syrian Arab Army had targeted the Turkish observation post area after rockets fired by the jihadist rebels hit their positions near the Abu Dhuhour Airport.

While the Turkish Armed Forces did not retaliate for the attack, they made a complaint to the Russian Reconciliation Center.

Maybe they want their land back what in it don't they understand.

