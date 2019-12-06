BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Turkish military reinforcements were observed heading to Syria’s Idlib Governorate this week after their troops came under attack by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to the reports, the Turkish military sent reinforcements to the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, which is where their troops were attacked earlier in the week.

The Syrian Arab Army had targeted the Turkish observation post area after rockets fired by the jihadist rebels hit their positions near the Abu Dhuhour Airport.

While the Turkish Armed Forces did not retaliate for the attack, they made a complaint to the Russian Reconciliation Center.

