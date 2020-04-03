BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Turkish military sent reinforcements to the Idlib Governorate on Friday, with reports of several tanks and heavy weapons entering northwestern Syria from the neighboring Hatay Province.
According to a field report from Idlib, several Turkish Army tanks entered the Idlib Governorate from the Kafr Lousen Crossing on Friday, making their way to one of their observation posts in this contested governorate in northwestern Syria.
The report said the Turkish military has already sent one other large army convoy to the Idlib Governorate this week, as it appears the latter is strengthening its forces in northwestern Syria.
The reason for the Turkish military’s decision to strengthen their presence in Idlib could be for two reasons: 1) they are preparing to expel the militant groups from the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) or 2) they are planning to block any Syrian Arab Army (SAA) offensive in the governorate.
It’s highly likely that the Turkish military is sending these reinforcements for the second point, as they have made no serious effort to force the militants to withdraw from the highway.
