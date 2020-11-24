BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday morning, a large number of various vehicles entered the Turkish observation post area, which the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has besieged in the Rashideen 5 area of Aleppo.

According to the reports from the Aleppo Governorate on Tuesday, the Turkish military has begun loading the vehicles with equipment in what appears to be preparations for a complete withdrawal from the strategic Rashideen 5 area.

Local sources reported that the number of vehicles that arrived there on Tuesday exceeded 30, with most of them being trucks used for transporting equipment.

While the Turkish military does not discuss these withdrawals, they have already begun dismantling their observation posts in several areas under the control of the Syrian Arab Army.

The first withdrawal took place in October, when the Turkish Armed Forces dismantled their observation post in the town of Morek.

The Turkish military would follow this up by withdrawing their forces and equipment at four more observation posts in the Hama, Aleppo and Idlib governorates.

Per the September 17th, 2018 agreement, the Turkish military is allotted 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria; however, they have established more than 50 across the northern part of the country.