BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military is not taking any chances with this upcoming Syrian Arab Army (SAA) offensive in northwestern Syria, as they were reported to have setup several posts near a strategic city in the Idlib Governorate.
According to opposition reports, the Turkish military built at least three posts near the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour this week, as they anticipate the Syrian Arab Army’s upcoming offensive will target this part of the Idlib Governorate and M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
Furthermore, the Turkish military has reportedly deployed their short-range air defense systems to the Idlib Governorate, despite the fact there is an ongoing ceasefire among the warring parties.
The Syrian Arab Army has also been ignoring the ongoing ceasefire by sending several convoys of reinforcements to the Idlib Governorate; specifically, the Jabal Al-Zawiya front.
The Jabal Al-Zawiya front is expected to be the launching point for the Syrian Arab Army’s next major push towards Jisr Al-Shughour, which is one of the most important cities located along the M-4 Highway.
