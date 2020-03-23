Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military is not taking any chances with this upcoming Syrian Arab Army (SAA) offensive in northwestern Syria, as they were reported to have setup several posts near a strategic city in the Idlib Governorate.

According to opposition reports, the Turkish military built at least three posts near the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour this week, as they anticipate the Syrian Arab Army’s upcoming offensive will target this part of the Idlib Governorate and M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Furthermore, the Turkish military has reportedly deployed their short-range air defense systems to the Idlib Governorate, despite the fact there is an ongoing ceasefire among the warring parties.

The Syrian Arab Army has also been ignoring the ongoing ceasefire by sending several convoys of reinforcements to the Idlib Governorate; specifically, the Jabal Al-Zawiya front.

The Jabal Al-Zawiya front is expected to be the launching point for the Syrian Arab Army’s next major push towards Jisr Al-Shughour, which is one of the most important cities located along the M-4 Highway.

 

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
The best thing they could do is pulling out! This blunder is lasting for 9 years now, ErDOG must be a freaking thickhead to still not get that his plans have failed!

2020-03-23 22:54
Nestor Arapa
En los planes de Erdogan nunca estuvo el retiro de sus mercenarios de la carretera M-4, esta es una prueba mas a falta de respeto y la hipocresía que practica el gobierno Turco, tales observatorios sólo sirven para guiar a sus terroristas en las ofensivas que realizan.

