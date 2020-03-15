BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Turkish military was not safe from the discontent of opposition activists and protesters in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, as their vehicles and personnel were pelted with stones along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).

In a video that has circulated around social media, Turkish military vehicles can be seen traveling down a road in Idlib Governorate when their convoy is pelted with several stones.

Militants and a number of civilians throw stones at Turkish armored vehicles in #Idlib CS Civilians and militants in Idlib refuse to Turkish-Russian patrols pic.twitter.com/teIfV6NzXJ — Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) March 15, 2020

The Turkish military, which has been assisting opposition factions for most of the Syrian conflict, has attempted to initiate a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate so that the violence between the warring factions dissipates; however, their agreement with Russia was viewed negatively by jihadist groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

