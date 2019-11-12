BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Army opened fire on several protesters along the Syrian border today, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced via social media.
According to reports, the Turkish military opened fire on the Kurdish protesters during a patrol near the border city of Kobane in northeastern Aleppo.
The protesters were reportedly targeted by the live gunfire from the Turkish Army after they pelted the latter with rocks during one of their patrols in Kobane.
Turkish army is firing live bullets on Kurdish protesters and killing them in broad day light, before eyes of the whole world. Kurds are being killed in their homes by whom the US&Russia claim the region would be safer with! Stop the reckless and coward attacks on civilians now! pic.twitter.com/pCrAylBkrR
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) November 12, 2019
The Turkish Armed Forces have yet to respond to these allegations from the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.