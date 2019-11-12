BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Army opened fire on several protesters along the Syrian border today, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced via social media.

According to reports, the Turkish military opened fire on the Kurdish protesters during a patrol near the border city of Kobane in northeastern Aleppo.

The protesters were reportedly targeted by the live gunfire from the Turkish Army after they pelted the latter with rocks during one of their patrols in Kobane.

Turkish army is firing live bullets on Kurdish protesters and killing them in broad day light, before eyes of the whole world. Kurds are being killed in their homes by whom the US&Russia claim the region would be safer with! Stop the reckless and coward attacks on civilians now! pic.twitter.com/pCrAylBkrR — Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) November 12, 2019

The Turkish Armed Forces have yet to respond to these allegations from the Syrian Democratic Forces.

