BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – This week has seen a significant increase in the number of Turkish military personnel and allied militants in the Al-Hasakah countryside, as they continue to attack both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Abu Rasin area.

According to an SAA field report, the Turkish military and their allied militants have moved more forces to the Abu Rasin front amid new attacks on the positions of the Syrian Army and SDF troops in Al-Hasakah.

The report says the Turkish military’s shelling has targeted a number of areas inside Al-Hasakah, hitting some densely populated areas like Al-Qamishli and Tal Tamr.

The Syrian Army and SDF have responded to these latest attacks by moving reinforcements to the Abu Rasin and Tal Tamr front; however, they have not retaliated to the constant ceasefire violations committed by the Turkish forces and their allied militants.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that was established in October 2019, the Turkish military appears dead-set on expelling the SDF presence from the northern and western regions of Al-Hasakah.

The Turkish regime’s constant claims of ‘terrorists’ in northern Syria is a reference to the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG), a group Ankara views as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Turkey has used the “fighting terrorists” argument to launch an invasion of northern Iraq, which has since been condemned by the government in Baghdad, who demanded Ankara pull its forces from their country.

Advertisements