BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Interior announced the launch of Operation “Thunderbolt 15” in the eastern state of Bitlis, against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the gendarmerie command in Bitlis launched the operation between the Mutaki and Serb Gaya regions in the state, in which 816 security personnel, including members of the Special Forces, were participating.

Since the launch of the attacks against the PKK, on ​​July 13, the security forces have claimed to neutralize hundreds of the Kurdish group’s members.

During the operations, the security forces destroyed 251 caves, bunkers, and warehouses, in addition to finding many weapons and ammunition for the PKK.

Turkey has outlawed the Kurdistan Workers Party and used their alleged presence in Iraq and Syria as a catalyst to move their forces inside these countries.