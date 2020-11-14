BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Interior announced the launch of Operation “Thunderbolt 15” in the eastern state of Bitlis, against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
The Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the gendarmerie command in Bitlis launched the operation between the Mutaki and Serb Gaya regions in the state, in which 816 security personnel, including members of the Special Forces, were participating.
Since the launch of the attacks against the PKK, on July 13, the security forces have claimed to neutralize hundreds of the Kurdish group’s members.
During the operations, the security forces destroyed 251 caves, bunkers, and warehouses, in addition to finding many weapons and ammunition for the PKK.
Turkey has outlawed the Kurdistan Workers Party and used their alleged presence in Iraq and Syria as a catalyst to move their forces inside these countries.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.