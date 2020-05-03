BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Sunday.
According to a field report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish military launched several artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the key town of Tal Rifa’at.
The report said the Turkish military also targeted some areas that are under the control of the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG); however, the majority of the shells landed near the SAA’s positions.
A source from the Syrian Army said they did not respond to this latest ceasefire violation from the Turkish Armed Forces, nor did they do anything to prompt an attack by the latter.
The Turkish military has carried out several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army this year, but these types of strikes go unanswered because the Russian Armed Forces later intervene to ease tensions.
There is supposed to be a ceasefire in the Tal Rifa’at District of Aleppo, but Turkey claims they are targeting “terrorist forces”, a reference to the YPG, who they claim is the Syrian offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
