BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Army, alongside their allied militants, heavily targeted civilian homes and a point under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah.

According to a field source in Al-Hasakah, the Turkish military and their allied militants fired several artillery shells towards the Tal Tamr District, causing a number of explosions on Monday.

In particular, the source pointed out that the Turkish military and their allies fired at least a half dozen shells on the village of Al-Rihaniyah and another eight shells on Al-Dardarah in the Tal Tamr District.

The source said one Syrian soldier was wounded and some civilian homes were damaged as a result of this attack.

During the attack, however, Russian military police arrived in Tal Tamr, which likely reduced the intensity of the Turkish attack on the area.

The source said shortly after the arrival of the Russian forces arrived, the Turkish attack ended and calm was restored to the Tal Tamr District.

Advertisements