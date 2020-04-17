BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northeastern region of Syria.
According to a field report from this region, the Turkish Army, alongside their allied militants, launched several artillery shells and rockets towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses around the Abu Rasin front in western Al-Hasakah.
A source from Syrian Army said that they did not respond to the attack as of yet.
At the same time, the Turkish Army also targeted the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) around the Tal Tamr front, firing several artillery rounds towards their positions.
Despite a ceasefire agreement in northeastern Syria, Turkey and its allies continue to violate the deal by targeting both the Syrian Army and YPG forces in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.
In addition to violating the ceasefire, the Turkish military continues to setup new observation posts in areas they have taken control of in Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.