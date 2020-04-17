BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northeastern region of Syria.

According to a field report from this region, the Turkish Army, alongside their allied militants, launched several artillery shells and rockets towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses around the Abu Rasin front in western Al-Hasakah.

A source from Syrian Army said that they did not respond to the attack as of yet.

At the same time, the Turkish Army also targeted the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) around the Tal Tamr front, firing several artillery rounds towards their positions.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in northeastern Syria, Turkey and its allies continue to violate the deal by targeting both the Syrian Army and YPG forces in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.

In addition to violating the ceasefire, the Turkish military continues to setup new observation posts in areas they have taken control of in Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa.

