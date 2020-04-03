BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Turkish military has launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this week.
According to a field report from the Aleppo countryside, Turkish troops targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the city of Manbij, injuring a few soldiers in the process.
The field report said the Turkish military’s attack around the city of Manbij was unprovoked, as the Syrian Army rarely carries out any hostilities in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The Manbij countryside is where the Russian and Turkish armed forces conduct joint patrols; they have done so for several months now.
Manbij was captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in 2016 after a short battle between their troops and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
Since then, Manbij has been a source of contention between the U.S. and Turkish forces, as the latter demands the withdrawal of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) from the area.
