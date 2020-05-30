BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched a fresh attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Saturday morning, targeting the latter’s positions in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to reports, the Turkish military launched an unprovoked attack on the Syrian Army’s positions in western Aleppo, which resulted in some material damage, but no casualties.

The attack appeared to last for only a short period of time and relied mostly on artillery shells launched from an area near the Turkish border.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army and Turkish-backed militants traded attacks along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front in southern Aleppo on Saturday, resulting in casualties for both parties.

The recent influx in violence in northwestern Syria has been the result of an incident that occurred earlier this month, when members of the Hurras Al-Deen terrorist group ambushed a large Syrian Army force in the Al-Ghaab Plain.

The jihadist attack resulted in more than 30 Syrian Arab Army soldiers being killed and the temporarily capture of some territory in the Al-Ghaab Plain.

Since then, the Syrian Army has launched daily attacks on the jihadist positions, which has only increased the tensions in northwestern Syria.

