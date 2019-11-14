BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – The Turkish military is building a new base in the Al-Hasakah Governorate of Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday.

According to the SANA report, the Turkish Army has begun construction on a new military base in the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

Ras Al-‘Ayn was captured by the Turkish-backed militants at the start of “Operation Peace Spring”, which began last month in northeastern Syria.

At the same time, the Turkish Interior Ministry on Wednesday launched Operation Kasir-6 against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the Van, Hakkari and Sırnak provinces in southeastern Turkey.

According to the Turkish Anatolian Agency , the ministry said in a statement that “2,360 elements of the police and security guards are participating in the process with the aim of eliminating the elements of the organization.”

