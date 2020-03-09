BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Greek government released a video documenting a Turkish military vehicle’s attempt to shoot down part of the border fence between the two countries amid escalating tensions between them over the refugee issue.

At the start of the month, the Turkish authorities began allowing people to freely access the Greek border, prompting the government in Athens to condemn Ankara for pushing migrants towards their territory.

Turkey opened the border with Greece in response to the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive in the Idlib Governorate,

This operation has been strongly opposed by the Ankara regime and has resulted in a direct confrontation between the Syrian and Turkish armed forces.

Advertisements