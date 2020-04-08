BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military established new observation posts in northeastern Syria this week, with reports of their forces in areas south of the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
According to a field report, the Turkish military established the observation posts south of Ras Al-‘Ayn and west of the Tal Tamr District, which has witnessed an increase in violence over the last two weeks.
These new military posts will put the Turkish forces farther south of the border areas they controlled, which could be a major issue in the coming weeks as they are encroaching on SDF-held territories.
At the same time, the Syrian government has accused the Turkish military of looting a large amount of wheat that was stored in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
“In a relevant context, the civil sources indicated that the Turkish occupation forces transferred the remnants of the stolen wheat stored in al-Safah silos into Tal Abyad city in Raqqa northern countryside,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday.
