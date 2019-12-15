BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Turkish military has established several observation posts across the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah, a new report from this region of the country read on Sunday.

According to the report, the Turkish Armed Forces have established at least 41 observation posts in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, with the majority of them located in the Ras Al-‘Ayn District.

The Turkish Army’s deployment to this region of the country came shortly after their allies from the Syrian National Army (SNA) captured the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

This large-scale deployment of Turkish troops to Al-Hasakah was part of an agreement with their Russian partners to patrol the area between Tal Tamr (Al-Hasakah) and ‘Ayn ‘Issa (Al-Raqqa).

