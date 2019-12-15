BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Turkish military has established several observation posts across the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah, a new report from this region of the country read on Sunday.
According to the report, the Turkish Armed Forces have established at least 41 observation posts in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, with the majority of them located in the Ras Al-‘Ayn District.
The Turkish Army’s deployment to this region of the country came shortly after their allies from the Syrian National Army (SNA) captured the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
This large-scale deployment of Turkish troops to Al-Hasakah was part of an agreement with their Russian partners to patrol the area between Tal Tamr (Al-Hasakah) and ‘Ayn ‘Issa (Al-Raqqa).
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.