BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Turkey has established two new military posts in western Aleppo this week amid several setbacks for the jihadist rebels at this front.
READ ALSO: Jihadists Struggle to Hold Ground in Aleppo as Syrian Army Scores New Advance
According to reports, the Turkish Armed Forces established a military post at Regiment 111 Base and another one at the jihadist stronghold of Darret ‘Izza in western Aleppo.
The Turkish Armed Forces were monitored on Saturday making their way to the western countryside of Aleppo, despite the ongoing advance by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
This latest deployment is meant to increase Turkey’s presence along the western Aleppo front and possibly deter the Syrian Arab Army from pushing further towards the border.
On Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army captured two towns in western Aleppo after a short battle with the jihadist rebels.
The Syrian Army specifically captured Kafr Naha and Ma’arat Al-Na’asan following the collapse of the jihadist lines at two separate axes.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.