BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Turkey has established two new military posts in western Aleppo this week amid several setbacks for the jihadist rebels at this front.

READ ALSO: Jihadists Struggle to Hold Ground in Aleppo as Syrian Army Scores New Advance

According to reports, the Turkish Armed Forces established a military post at Regiment 111 Base and another one at the jihadist stronghold of Darret ‘Izza in western Aleppo.

The Turkish Armed Forces were monitored on Saturday making their way to the western countryside of Aleppo, despite the ongoing advance by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

This latest deployment is meant to increase Turkey’s presence along the western Aleppo front and possibly deter the Syrian Arab Army from pushing further towards the border.

On Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army captured two towns in western Aleppo after a short battle with the jihadist rebels.

The Syrian Army specifically captured Kafr Naha and Ma’arat Al-Na’asan following the collapse of the jihadist lines at two separate axes.

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

New Turkish bases not agreed with the Russians. Hence, potential targets for the SAA at a convenient time for the SAA and especially as they contain terrorist jihadis.

Sweet Robert
Sweet Robert
Wow amazing progress. Looks like SAA is going to secure the NE border.

