BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country’s armed forces destroyed eight Russian-made air defense systems during their attack on the Syrian military’s positions in the Idlib Governorate.
According to Erdogan, the Turkish military destroyed at least eight Russian-made Pantsir-S1 systems during their wide-scale attack on the Syrian military’s positions in northwestern Syria.
“In Idlib, we destroyed eight Pantsir with the help of our combat drones. These are very expensive and important air defense systems,” NTV television quoted Erdogan as saying. He also added that, in addition to Idlib, these complexes are “deployed in Libya.”
A video was released showing the Turkish military allegedly destroying the Russian-made Pantsir systems; however, it was later revealed that some of the footage was not from Syria.
