BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – A Turkish military convoy entered northwestern Syria Thursday and made its way through the Idlib Governorate until it reached one of their observation posts.

According to a report from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military convoy, which consisted of more than ten trucks, eventually arrived at their observation post in the town of Ma’ar Hattat near the front-lines.

The Turkish military convoy was reportedly carrying supplies and personnel to their observation post in southern Idlib.

Turkey currently has 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria, with most of these military sites located inside the Idlib Governorate.

