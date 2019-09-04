DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4: 10 P.M.) – A Turkish military convoy has reportedly made it to the observation post in Morek, northern Hama following agreement with the Russian forces.
The Turkish military convoy is laden with food and non-military supplies destined for the Turkish servicemen inside the Syrian government-controlled town of Morek.
According to reports, the Russian military police is deployed around the Turkish observation post.
The Syrian Army, supported by Russian air force, has managed to oust jihadi militants from the entire northern Hama countryside following the recapture of Khan Shaykhoun last month.
Earlier, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Turkey will maintain its presence at the ninth observation post in the Syrian town of Morek despite the Syrian army regaining control over the city of Khan Sheikhoun, located in the country’s northwestern Idlib province.
“The ninth observation post in the town of Morek remains in its initial point despite the city’s fall. The Syrian army regained control of the city of Khan Sheikhoun,” Aksoy said.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.