DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4: 10 P.M.) – A Turkish military convoy has reportedly made it to the observation post in Morek, northern Hama following agreement with the Russian forces.

The Turkish military convoy is laden with food and non-military supplies destined for the Turkish servicemen inside the Syrian government-controlled town of Morek.

According to reports, the Russian military police is deployed around the Turkish observation post.

The Syrian Army, supported by Russian air force, has managed to oust jihadi militants from the entire northern Hama countryside following the recapture of Khan Shaykhoun last month.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Turkey will maintain its presence at the ninth observation post in the Syrian town of Morek despite the Syrian army regaining control over the city of Khan Sheikhoun, located in the country’s northwestern Idlib province.

“The ninth observation post in the town of Morek remains in its initial point despite the city’s fall. The Syrian army regained control of the city of Khan Sheikhoun,” Aksoy said.

