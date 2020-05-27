BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – On Wednesday, a Turkish military convoy came under attack while traveling along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Higihway) in the western countryside of the Idlib Gvoernorate.

According to opposition reports, the Turkish military convoy was driving along the M-4 Highway near the town of Al-Ghassaniyeh along the Hatay Province border, when a roadside was detonated by unknown assailants.

The blast wounded two Turkish military personnel, who were later identified as a recruiter and an army officer; they were rushed to a hospital in the Reyhanli District in southern Turkey.

One of the Turkish soldiers is reportedly in critical condition and the other suffered minor wounds.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

The M-4 Highway has been the source of several protests over the past two months, with demonstrators demanding that the Russian military not be allowed to conduct patrols along this roadway.

However, the Turkish military later broke up these protests and removed the roadblocks that obstructed the patrols along the M-4 Highway.

This move was widely condemned by the militant groups in Idlib, including the jihadist factions like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), whose members opened fire on some Turkish military personnel.

