BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – On Wednesday, a Turkish military convoy came under attack while traveling along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Higihway) in the western countryside of the Idlib Gvoernorate.
According to opposition reports, the Turkish military convoy was driving along the M-4 Highway near the town of Al-Ghassaniyeh along the Hatay Province border, when a roadside was detonated by unknown assailants.
The blast wounded two Turkish military personnel, who were later identified as a recruiter and an army officer; they were rushed to a hospital in the Reyhanli District in southern Turkey.
One of the Turkish soldiers is reportedly in critical condition and the other suffered minor wounds.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.
The M-4 Highway has been the source of several protests over the past two months, with demonstrators demanding that the Russian military not be allowed to conduct patrols along this roadway.
However, the Turkish military later broke up these protests and removed the roadblocks that obstructed the patrols along the M-4 Highway.
This move was widely condemned by the militant groups in Idlib, including the jihadist factions like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), whose members opened fire on some Turkish military personnel.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.