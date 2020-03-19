BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A Turkish military convoy that was traveling through the Idlib countryside on Wednesday was reportedly ambushed by unknown assailants, Muraselon news reported, citing opposition media.
The Muraselon report said the Turkish Army convoy was traveling through the town of Mahambal when they were ambushed by the unknown assailants.
“According to information monitored by Muraselon, a Turkish Army convoy was subjected to a number of explosive devices during a crossing along the Latakia-Aleppo road (M-4), which is under the control of the militants; this led to the loss of a number of Turkish forces,” Muraselon said.
The report said clashes broke out shortly after the attack, later resulting in the Turkish Army cordoning off the area.
Some opposition activists have accused the jihadists of the Hurras Al-Deen Group, but they have denied any role in the ambush.
This latest ambush comes just a few days after the Turkish and Russian armed forces were set to begin their patrols along the M-4 Highway; however, they were later blocked from continuing their endeavor when a group of 60 protesters obstructed their route.
