BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:35 P.M.) – A number of reports from the Idlib Governorate this afternoon have reported the bombing of a Turkish Army convoy that was attempting to transport military and logistical equipment to their allied militant forces in northwestern Syria.

According to the reports, the Turkish military convoy was either targeted by the Syrian or Russian air forces as it was making its way through the Idlib Governorate on Thursday afternoon.

The reports say that at least three Turkish soldiers were killed and several others were wounded; however, this has not been confirmed by the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

Some opposition activists have claimed that the military convoy may have been comprised of Turkish-backed militants, but this has not been confirmed either.

HTS in Turk uniforms do not deserve protection

2020-02-27 18:03
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
neither Turk invaders. The best way to deal with such convoys is to use sensor-fused RBK-500 bombs : these drop 15 submunitions with parachutes, each with an EFP coupled with an IR targetting system, these lock on on vehicles' engine heat. The US CBU-105 would be even nicer : the container can glide for a few miles, is guided and drops 40 submunitions, nevertheless, such type of bombs can defeat full armoured convoys easily. India recently bought enough CBU-105 to fück-up a two fronts invasion by both Pak and China : no vehicles, no supply lines = no invasion… When… Read more »

2020-02-28 00:28
Hayton
Hayton
No, but Turkish soldiers in Turkish uniforms demand protection, and their commanders will find ways to provide it. Whether this is staged or not it fits very neatly with Erdogan's ultimatum to Syria over Idlib : retreat or capitulate by Saturday or we will attack you, in force. Less than 24 hours to go, and the propaganda war is under way.

2020-02-28 03:55
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
Turkish military convoy must be totally destroyed, none of them must be allowed to travel in Syria.

2020-02-27 14:58