BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military has conducted a new patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) in the Idlib Governorate, opposition activists reported on Sunday.

According to the reports, the Turkish military conducted the patrol from the town of Tranbeh in western Idlib, all the way to Saraqib in the eastern part of this northwestern Syria governorate.

Despite the Moscow Agreement, however, there was no Russian presence during the Turkish military’s patrol on Sunday.

The Russian military has refrained from conducting patrols along the M-4 Highway since their convoy was blocked by more than 60 protesters last Sunday.

 

Dcass
Dcass
That was the intention of Turkey from the very beginning.

2020-03-22 19:52
Hayton
Hayton
This is ours … this is ours … and this is ours. Russia or SAA should bribe one of the jihadist groups to ambush the next Turkish patrol, just for fun.

2020-03-23 06:40