BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military has conducted a new patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) in the Idlib Governorate, opposition activists reported on Sunday.
According to the reports, the Turkish military conducted the patrol from the town of Tranbeh in western Idlib, all the way to Saraqib in the eastern part of this northwestern Syria governorate.
Despite the Moscow Agreement, however, there was no Russian presence during the Turkish military’s patrol on Sunday.
The Russian military has refrained from conducting patrols along the M-4 Highway since their convoy was blocked by more than 60 protesters last Sunday.
