BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that its forces in the Joint Qatari-Turkish Forces Command in Doha had conducted exercises with elements of the Qatari Special Forces.

The ministry said that the Turkish forces operating in the joint Qatari-Turkish forces command and elements under the leadership of the Qatari Special Forces conducted exercises with live ammunition with artillery rounds of the “storm howitzer” caliber of 155/22 mm in Doha on Saturday.

The Qatari capital, Doha, witnessed the opening of the headquarters of the joint Qatari-Turkish forces on December 14, 2019, in the presence of senior military commanders from the two countries.

Qatar, which has been isolated in the Gulf by the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has become the strongest ally of Turkey in the region, despite damaging relations with Saudi Arabia and the other members of the GCC.