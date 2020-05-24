BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, accompanied by the army leaders, on Saturday, conducted an inspection tour of the military units in the Hatay Province on the border with Syria.

He announced in a statement during the tour that, on Saturday, the Special Forces and the Air Force were able to eliminate 13 fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

Akar was accompanied on his tour by the Turkish Chief of Staff, Yasar Guler, the commanders of the ground forces Umed Dundar, the air force commander Hassan Kucuk Akyuz, and the naval commander Adnan Ozbal.

Akar stressed that they are working “to make the ceasefire in Idlib a permanent matter.”

Akar and his accompanying delegation visited Atmeh camp for internally displaced persons, located on Syrian soil.

