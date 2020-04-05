BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Turkish military allegedly ‘neutralized’ several fighters from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria this past weekend, the Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday.

“Two YPG/PKK terrorists, who opened harassing fire in Operation Euphrates Shield area, and five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, were neutralized by our heroic command,” the ministry said in a tweet.

No further details were released by the Ministry of Defense.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

At the same time, the Turkish military continues to target both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and YPG forces in northern Syria; this has resulted in the death of a number of personnel, including one SAA officer.

The Turkish military’s attacks against the Syrian Army is a violation of the ceasefire agreement that was put in place last October.

Turki is mainly bringing in lot of Tanks, Artillery & Infantry. Turki can't use its Air Force and that is a very big weakness. I wont be surprised very soon TOW and other ATGMs will be used by the Kurds to neutralize the Turkish Armor and pull the pants down on Turki. Few 100 body bags on Trucks going back to Ankara & then the bad smelling shiet will hit the fan for ErDOG by Turki public & opposition will go after ErDOG by putting pressure to bring the boys back home and that will leave the Turki backed monkeys… Read more »

MERDolfgan, IT has an a*s-HOLE instead of the mouth. IT keeps on telling BULLSHITS and BULLSHITS.
Hope very soon YPG ans SAA, PKK, Greeks and all the World will put UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS meters below the land those STUFFS DO NOT BELOG TO!

