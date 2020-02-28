BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 P.M.) – The Turkish military carried out a massive attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) last night, as their drones and ground forces launched several strikes on the government’s positions in the Latakia, Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib governorates.

READ ALSO: Turkish, Syrian Forces Trade Attacks in Idlib Amid Increased Tensions

According to a military source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish military heavily targeted their armored and technical vehicles, causing significant destruction to their northwestern Syria arsenal.

In addition to attacks on the Syrian Army’s vehicles, Turkish military also targeted the government’s installations, inflicting heavy damage to these sites.

The attacks by the Turkish military were said to have been carried out in retaliation for the airstrike that killed dozens of Turkish soldiers in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday.

Following the airstrike, which the Turkish regime accused the Syrian military of carrying out, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his command staff entered into a six-hour-long meeting, in which it is believed that they planned and watched the attack against the SAA in northwestern Syria.

 

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Time for totally obliterating Turkish troops in Syria as a retaliation.

2020-02-29 00:19
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
See above. That would need heavy bombers to destroy Turkish convoys and bases. These are dangerous times. If only the SAA had left the Turks alone they could have bought more time to finish off the Ghaab Plains offensive and link up with the units in Latakia. Too late now,the SAA is being hammered.

2020-02-29 01:43
Human
Guest
Human
No. SAA YPG and PKK

2020-02-29 07:58
JerryDrakeJr
Guest
JerryDrakeJr
Not just in Syria. This planet will be a much better place to live without that vermin. No one would cry if these pests were exterminated.

2020-02-29 01:58
jmNZ
Turkey has declared war on Syria.

2020-02-28 23:58
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
Yes. And any Russians who get in the way will also be targeted. This is escalation in action. I’m waiting for the Russian heavy bombers to be deployed, but they’ll need a strong fighter escort.

2020-02-29 01:40
Nestor Arapa
Una ves mas Rusia se queda sin ayudar a Siria, el ejercito Turco está atacando inventando mentiras como nos tiene acostumbrado Erdogan, vean el video: https://www.trthaber.com/dosyalar/videolar/4495b01e93b6220c0601ba05a3fc04ea.mp4

2020-02-29 05:28
Dcass
Guest
Dcass
Why didn’t Putin order the Russian Military to shoot down the Turkish drones invading Syrian airspace? Obviously Putin gave his consent to Erdogan.

2020-02-29 02:09
Danny
Guest
Danny
Pro Assadi media hiding casualties.

2020-02-29 10:38