DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:15 P.M.) – Sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that a convoy of the Turkish Army has arrived at the Rihaniyah area on the Turkish-Syrian borders.
The convoy – which consists of 18 vehicles – is set to enter the Syrian territories as part of a de-escalation force to the jihadi-controlled province of Idlib.
During the 6th round of peace talks held recently in the Astana, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed on setting up a de-escalation zones in Syria for a period of 6 months.
A Turkish newspaper affiliated with the Turkish government said that the three guarantor countries mandated Turkey to be responsible for monitoring the agreement in the northern part of Iblib bordering Turkey.
