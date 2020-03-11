BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Turkish military has begun withdrawing their heavy weapons from their observation posts in the Idlib Governorate, a new report from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Turkish military removed their heavy weapons from several of their observation posts, as they fulfill their end of the agreement with their Russian counterparts.

The Turkish military is not leaving their observation posts, but due to the ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, they will no longer need their heavy weapons.

At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces have increased their patrols along the main roads separating the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

The Russian and Turkish armed forces will begin joint patrols along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4) on March 15th; these patrols are part of the agreement that was made in Moscow last Thursday.

