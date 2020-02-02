BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Over 200 Turkish military vehicles have entered northwestern Syria today amid a large-scale advance by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
According to a military source in nearby Hama, the Turkish military has deployed several of these reinforcements across the Idlib Governorate, including front-line areas where the Syrian Army is currently advancing.
The source said the Turkish military is attempting to block the Syrian Arab Army’s current push towards the crossroads city of Saraqib, which is located along both the Latakia-Aleppo Highway (M-4) and Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5)
If the Syrian Army were to capture Saraqib, they would have full control over the Aleppo-Damascus Highway for the first time since 2011.
This would also be a major victory for Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and a major setback for the opposition, as the latter’s control over parts of the highway has been a bargaining chip at the negotiations table.
