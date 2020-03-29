BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched an attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Aleppo on Sunday morning, a field source said from the governorate.
According to the source, the Turkish military and their allied militants heavily targeted the positions of both the Syrian Army and YPG in the Tal Rifa’at District.
The source said the attack was carried out with artillery shells and rockets, which were fired by both the Turkish Armed Forces and the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA).
The Turkish military and their allied forces have often targeted the Tal Rifa’at area and parts of the Afrin region because of the YPG’s presence; however, there is an agreement between the latter and the Syrian Army about patrolling this area.
Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is a group that was at war with the Turkish military for several years in the latter part of the 20th Century.
