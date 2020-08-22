BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched a new attack in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Saturday, a source told Al-Masdar News from the administrative capital.
According to the source, the Turkish military utilized their artillery launchers to target the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) near the key town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo.
The source said there were no casualties reported from the Syrian Arab Army, nor have they responded to this latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces in the Aleppo countryside.
The Turkish military has sporadically targeted the Tal Rifa’at area in northern Aleppo, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the area.
Turkey maintains that the YPG is an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who was at war with the Turkish military during the latter part of the 20th Century.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.