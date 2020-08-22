BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched a new attack in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Saturday, a source told Al-Masdar News from the administrative capital.

According to the source, the Turkish military utilized their artillery launchers to target the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) near the key town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo.

The source said there were no casualties reported from the Syrian Arab Army, nor have they responded to this latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces in the Aleppo countryside.

The Turkish military has sporadically targeted the Tal Rifa’at area in northern Aleppo, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the area.

Turkey maintains that the YPG is an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who was at war with the Turkish military during the latter part of the 20th Century.