BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Turkish military launched an unprovoked attack on the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Aleppo last night.
According to a field report from Aleppo, the Turkish military launched artillery strikes towards the SAA and YPG positions in the Tal Rifa’at area, resulting in a number of explosions and few casualties.
The report said the Turkish military also targeted the towns north and west of Tal Rifa’at, including Mennagh, which is the location of an important airbase.
The Turkish military sporadically carries out attacks in the Tal Rifa’at area of northern Aleppo, which is a violation of the ceasefire agreement that was established between Ankara and Moscow.
