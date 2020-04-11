BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Turkish military launched an unprovoked attack on the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Aleppo on Friday, a local source reported this morning.
According to the source, the Turkish military and their allied forces targeted the positions of the Syrian Army and YPG near the town of Tal Rifa’at, causing a number of explosions last night.
The source said the Turkish military and their allied militants targeted the SAA and YPG forces with rockets and artillery shells, with some of projectiles even hitting civilian homes around the Tal Rifa’at District.
He would add that despite the attack by the Turkish military and their allied militants, neither the Syrian Army nor the YPG responded to this latest aggression.
The Turkish military has become increasingly aggressive around the Tal Rifa’at front, despite the presence of their Russian partners.
While the Turkish military considers the YPG to be a ‘terrorist’ entity that is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), their attacks most often target the Syrian Armed Forces in this district.
This has prompted the Syrian Army to issue complaints to the Russian Reconciliation Center about the ceasefire violations committed by the Turkish military.
