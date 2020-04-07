BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Turkish military carried out an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) troops in the Al-Hasakah Governorate this week.

According to a field report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish Army and their allied militants attacked the positions of both the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Abu Rasin and Tal Tamr regions.

The report said no casualties were reported, but there was material damage to some of their military posts and civilian homes.

The Syrian Arab Army and the SDF did not respond to these ceasefire violations, which have been ongoing for much of the month.

Despite carrying out joint patrols with the Russian Armed Forces, the Turkish military continues to carry out attacks against the former’s ally, the Syrian Army.

Prior to the attack, today, the Turkish military carried out a joint patrol with the Russian Armed Forces from Al-Raqqa to Al-Hasakah.

