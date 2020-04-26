BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Turkish military and their allied militants carried out a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northeastern region of Syria.

According to a field report from northeastern Syria, the Turkish military and their allied militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) attacked on Saturday the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the town of Tal Tamr.

The report said the Turkish military and their allied militants repeatedly struck the Syrian Army’s positions around Tal Tamr, with some of the shells landing in residential areas.

The attacks caused material damage to the houses and properties of some of the residents of Tal Tamr, a report from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later said.

A source from the SAA told Al-Masdar that no response was given to this ceasefire violation, adding that their forces did not provoke the Turkish military prior to the attack.

Tal Tamr is located in the western countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate; it has been the target of Turkish shells for several months now, despite the fact the district is located in an area that is supposed to be under a ceasefire.

This latest attack by the Turkish military and their allies comes at a time when the United Nations has called on all forces in Syria to adhere to a ceasefire until the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

