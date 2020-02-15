BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Turkish Army has carried out a series of strikes this evening that have targeted the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Makes First Push Towards Strategic Airbase in Northern Idlib
According to a source in Aleppo city, the Turkish Army heavily targeted their positions around the town of Tal Rifa’at, which is home to several displaced civilians in the northern part of the Governorate.
The source said the artillery was more intense than usual, as the Turkish Armed Forces spread out their strikes to hit both the Syrian Army and YPG troops in the Tal Rifa’at area of Aleppo.
The Turkish Armed Forces have carried out similar attacks in the past, but with the growing tensions in northern Syria over the Syrian Arab Army’s recent advances in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, it appears the intensity and frequency of these strikes will increase.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.