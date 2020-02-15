BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Turkish Army has carried out a series of strikes this evening that have targeted the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to a source in Aleppo city, the Turkish Army heavily targeted their positions around the town of Tal Rifa’at, which is home to several displaced civilians in the northern part of the Governorate.

The source said the artillery was more intense than usual, as the Turkish Armed Forces spread out their strikes to hit both the Syrian Army and YPG troops in the Tal Rifa’at area of Aleppo.

The Turkish Armed Forces have carried out similar attacks in the past, but with the growing tensions in northern Syria over the Syrian Arab Army’s recent advances in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, it appears the intensity and frequency of these strikes will increase.

