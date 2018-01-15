BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 A.M.) – The Turkish military attacked the Kurdish-led forces in the northwestern corridor of the Aleppo Governorate, tonight, hitting several towns controlled by the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

According to the YPG, the Turkish military heavily shelled the towns of Basufan and Al-Ghazawiyah in the Afrin Canton, resulting in a powerful response from the Kurdish-led forces.

No casualties have been reported.

Tonight’s attack by the Turkish military comes just hours after the U.S. announced that their forces were forming a border guard contingent in the YPG-held areas of northern Syria.