BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces launched a new attack against the Kurdish-led troops in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Tuesday evening.
According to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops near scene of the attack, the Turkish Armed Forces launched several artillery shells towards the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units’ (YPG) defenses in Tal Rifa’at, Mennagh, and Hirbal.
No casualties were reported after the attack.
This attack by the Turkish Armed Forces came shortly before the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that his nation’s military would be implementing the safe zone in northern Syria as soon as possible.
