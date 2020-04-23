BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Turkish military launched an unprovoked attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), it was the Turkish military, not their allied militants, that targeted the Syrian Army’s positions near the town of Kafr Nooran on Wednesday.
The attack first thought to have been carried out by the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) or one of their jihadist allies; however, according to the SOHR report, it was actually the Turkish Armed Forces.
Since the NLF and other militant groups are already present at the Turkish military’s observation posts, it is difficult for the Syrian Army to determine who is the source of these attacks.
The militant groups have used their presence at the Turkish military’s observation posts to carry out attacks like this in the past, especially in the Idlib Governorate, when both sides were supposed to adhere to the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agreement.
Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the Syrian government that his country’s forces would continue to attack the SAA if they broke the Moscow Agreement ceasefire; however, Ankara itself has failed to remove the militant groups that are positioned south of the M-4 Highway.
