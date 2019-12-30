BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Turkish military carried out a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate yesterday.
According to reports, the Turkish Army fired several artillery shells towards the Syrian Army’s positions near the town of Al-Fatseh, which is located in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside.
Several Syrian soldiers were killed or wounded and two vehicles were destroyed as a result of this attack by the Turkish Armed Forces, a report from the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside said on Monday morning.
The reason for the Turkish Army attack is still now know; however, the Syrian Army and Turkish-backed militants traded attacks in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside shortly after the strikes.
Much of the hostilities in northern Syria have recently flared up, despite the fact that all parties are supposed to adhere to a ceasefire in the Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.
