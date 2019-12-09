BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Army, alongside their allied militants, launched a fresh attack on the Abu Rasin area of the Al-Hasakah Governorate this afternoon.
According to reports from northeast Syria, the Turkish Army and their allied militants launched several artillery shells and rockets towards the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions near the town of Zarqan.
As a result of this attack by the Turkish Army and their allies, one civilian was killed in the town of Tal Al-Ward.
The Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have yet to respond to this latest attack by the Turkish Army.
