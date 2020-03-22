Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military has allegedly moved an air defense system into northwestern Syria despite the ongoing ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate.

According to some reports, the Turkish military moved their Leopard 2A4 tanks and ATILGAN air defense system into the Idlib Governorate.

A recent photo released this past week showed the alleged transportation of the ATILGAN air defense system as a Turkish military convoy entered northwestern Syria.

If this is in fact true, it would appear that the Turkish military is preparing itself for another confrontation with the Syrian military.

According to the Russian Aviation publication Avia.Pro, “as for the ATILGAN air defense systems themselves, in fact, this installation is a complex equipped with 8 Stinger missiles and is a threat only for targets located at altitudes below 4 kilometers; however, given the fact that the Russian aerospace forces were used in Syria’s Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 bombers at heights lower, the danger still exists.”

With an air defense system in Idlib, the Turkish military will be able to shoot down Syrian jets deeper into Syrian territory and limit their reliance on their own aircraft.

Earlier this month, the Turkish military shot down at least three Syrian jets that were conducting raids near the border of the Hatay Province and Idlib Governorate.

 

 

Hayton
Guest
Hayton
Bad news. They have to go. Whether by a high-altitude laser-guided bomb, or a spetznatz unit, it doesn't matter. But they have to go.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
NoT Good.

